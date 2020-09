LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial said Friday that group chief executive, Malcolm Le May, will take a short leave of absence from late September to undertake a planned heart procedure. Malcolm is expected to return to his position in November.



The company said that its group chairman Patrick Snowball will assume the role of executive chairman during Le May's absence.



