LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euronext (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA) confirmed Friday that it is currently in discussions with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Equity (CDP Equity) to submit an offer to acquire the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana from London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L).



Euronext said a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

