

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is launching Campus, a specific section on the Facebook app that would allow only college students to connect with fellow classmates over shared interests.



The Campus profile is different from the students' main Facebook profile. To create a Campus profile, all students need to input their school email address to verify their affiliation with the school. Other information remains optional. When content is shared on Campus, only people within Campus could see it.



With the Campus profile, students can access Campus-only News Feed, Campus directory and Campus Chats. Students can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.



Students can use the Campus directory to find classmates who share your major, classes, graduation year and more based on their Campus profile information. When a student has blocked another person in their normal Facebook, that setting would apply to Campus too, and vice versa.



Currently, Campus is being rolled out to 30 universities across the United States, that includes the California Institute of Technology, Florida International University, Johns Hopkins University, Scripps College, and University of Hartford.



