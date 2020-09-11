

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $819 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $581 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $30.49 billion from $28.17 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $581 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $30.49 Bln vs. $28.17 Bln last year.



