

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to claims made about the company by an activist short-seller, Nikola Corp. (NKLA) stated that it was a hit job for short sale profit driven by greed. Nikola plans to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the SEC.



'Yesterday, an activist short-seller whose motivation is to manipulate the market and profit from a manufactured decline in our stock price published a so-called 'report' replete with misleading information and salacious accusations directed at our founder and executive chairman. To be clear, this was not a research report and it is not accurate,' Nikola stated.



