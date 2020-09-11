

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. has instructed senior executives in its sales and trading operation to return to the office by September 21 after months of working from home, according to multiple reports.



JP Morgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reportedly conducted phone calls on Wednesday with the senior managers of its sales and trading operation in London and New York. The managers were asked to return to offices by September 21.



However, employees who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, live with a person who is high-risk, or experience child care or school issues will be allowed to work from home after the deadline, according to the reports.



The bank's decision to call senior managers back to office was important for training new staff.



In an effort to allay concerns about returning to in-person work, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and most of the bank's senor operating committee reportedly spent time working from office for most of the summer.



In March, JPMorgan was the first among the major U.S. banks to announce temporary widespread closures of its branches due to COVID-19. The bank allowed its employees, including those in New York City, to work from home.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump praised JPMorgan for instructing its top trading staff to return to the office.



'Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase for ordering everyone BACK TO OFFICE on September 21st. Will always be better than working from home!,' Trump tweeted on Friday.



Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the coronavirus infection rate in the state has been below 1 percent for 30 consecutive days.



Casinos and malls have started to reopen partially from September 9 as new COVID cases remain low in New York, the worst-affected U.S. state that was once the country's pandemic hot spot.



