

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) said Friday that it will present data from a phase 3, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial for vosoritide, an investigational analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide, in children aged 5 to 18 years with achondroplasia at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual 2020 Meeting. The Meeting will be held on September 12.



Achondroplasia is the most common form of disproportionate short stature in humans.



Earlier this week, BioMarin said the trial results showed that daily subcutaneous administration of vosoritide to children with achondroplasia resulted in significantly increased growth velocity and height Z scores over baseline after one year of treatment as compared to those who received placebo with similar adverse effect profiles. Vosoritide was generally well tolerated in the study.



The primary endpoint of the study was the change in growth velocity from baseline over one year in children treated with vosoritide compared to placebo. Children in the study will continue to be evaluated in an ongoing open-label extension study where all study participants receive active treatment until the children participating in this study reach final adult height.



