

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined at a slower pace in July following the relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Industrial production fell 6.4 percent on a yearly basis, following a 14.3 percent decrease in June.



On an unadjusted basis, the annual fall in industrial production slowed to 6.4 percent from 10 percent a month ago.



Data showed that capital goods output plunged 12.6 percent and that of intermediate goods was down 5 percent. Energy output dropped 5.2 percent and the decline in consumer goods production came in at 4 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production advanced 9.3 percent in July, but was slower than June's 13.6 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de