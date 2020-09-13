Vienna Airport Group: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 1,065,818 travellers in the month of August 2020, comprising a year-on-year decline of 73.8% from August 2019. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 74.7% to 797,716 travellers, which represents roughly one-quarter of the total number of passengers compared to the previous year. The accumulated passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the period January to August 2020 fell by 69.2% to a total of 6,464,632.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: -0.98% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (11/09/2020)

