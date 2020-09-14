

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final July numbers for industrial production, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous reading, output was up 1.9 percent on month and down 18.2 percent on year, while capacity utilization gained 6.2 percent on month.



Japan also will see July figures for its tertiary industry index; in June, the index climbed 7.9 percent on month.



Hong Kong will see Q2 numbers for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial output sank 4.6 percent on year.



Singapore will provide Q2 data for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to come in at 2.9 percent - up from 2.4 percent in the previous three months.



China will release August results for its house price index; in July, prices were up 4.8 percent on year.



New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Service Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 54.3.



