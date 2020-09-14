

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L) reported that its third-quarter group net fees declined 14 percent year-over-year to 75.7 million pounds, impacted by declines in aggregate demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic across all of its territories and sectors.



The Contract business net fees were down 12% in the quarter. The contractor order book has grown 1% since the half year as the Group sees increased sales activity levels along with increased contractor retention levels.



DACH net fees were down 9% in the quarter. Life Sciences business net fees were down 1% with increased demand in Quality Assurance and Clinical Research & Development. All other sectors declined in the quarter.



Mark Dorman, Chief Executive, said,'.. We are pleased to have recorded a resilient performance thanks to the disciplined execution and hard work of our teams.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de