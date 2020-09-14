

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.6 percent increase in July.



Prices of cigarettes, refundable prescription medicines, games of chance and wireless telephone services were higher from a year ago.



However, the increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of hotel rooms, fuels and international flights, and average interest rate on housing loans, the statistical office said.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 0.35 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, remained unchanged monthly and rose 0.3 percent from a year ago in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover rose by a working day adjusted 1.1 percent annually in July after 1.6 percent fall in June.



At the same time, the retail sales volume increased 2.8 percent annually in July.



In daily consumer goods trade, the working day adjusted turnover increased 5.2 percent in July and the sales volume rose 2.6 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



