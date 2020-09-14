

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production data for July. Economists forecast production to grow 4 percent on month, slower than the 9.1 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, it rose against the greenback and the franc. Against the pound, it fell.



The euro was worth 125.67 against the yen, 1.0766 against the franc, 1.1858 against the greenback and 0.9234 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



