

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart said it is in deal with drone delivery company Zipline, to launch the 'first-of-its-kind drone delivery operation in the U.S.' to make on-demand delivery.



The delivery will be of select health and wellness products, for now, the company said in a statement. It also hinted at extending this service to general merchandise too in future.



According to the retail giant, the new service will enable the company to deliver goods in less than 1 hour in a 50-mile radius, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut.



Trial deliveries are to happen near Walmart's headquarters in Northwest Arkansas, with actual launch planned early next year, the company noted.



Teaming up with Flytrex, Walmart had launched a pilot drone delivery program on September 9, for select grocery and household essentials in North Carolina.



Rivals like Amazon are also trying similar things by gaining federal approval to use drones for delivery.



Wing, a unit of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. have already started small-time drone delivery services in the U.S.



