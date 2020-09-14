

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The hopes of a new vaccine are adding enthusiasm to investors. The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly higher. The Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 258.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 40.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 154.50 points.



The U.S. major averages closed lower on Friday. The Nasdaq plunged by 4.1 percent, the S&P 500 tumbled by 2.5 percent and the Dow slumped by 1.7 percent.



On the economic front, the six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday amid renewed optimism surrounding coronavirus vaccines.



China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced 18.47 points, or 0.6 percent to close at 3,278.81, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 136.97 points or 0.6 percent to 24,640.28.



Japanese shares advanced for the third consecutive day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index climbed 152.81 points, or 0.7 percent to close at 23,559.30 and the broader Topix rose 14.46 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,651.10.



Australian stocks rose on the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 40.10 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 5,899.50 and the broader All Ordinaries Index advanced 39.60 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,078.50.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 11.11 points or 0.22 percent. The German DAX is losing 6.52 points or 0.05 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is decline 16.31 points or 0.16 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is losing 1.14 points or 0.02 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.037 percent.



