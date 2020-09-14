

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced Monday it is offering Free Delivery in Canada through September 28 to celebrate the 2020 hockey playoffs.



For two weeks during the postseason, Canadian fans can get free delivery on all orders $12 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca. This promotion marks the first time Chipotle is offering a free delivery offer focused solely on Canada.



The offer is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled from September 14 through September 28, 2020, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating Canada Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. The minimum order is $12 and the maximum order $200, each excluding tax.



The offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. It is valid only at chipotle.ca or on the Chipotle app and not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms.



