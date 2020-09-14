

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN) investigational anti-viral antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, is all set to be studied in a phase III trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.



In the phase III study, dubbed RECOVERY, the effects of adding REGN-COV2 to the usual standard-of-care will be compared against standard-of-care alone. The study, which will be conducted at 176 hospital sites across the UK, will assess the impact of REGN-COV2 on mortality, hospital stays, and the need for ventilation.



The RECOVERY trial is being coordinated by researchers at the University of Oxford, which acts as the sponsor.



REGN-COV2 is currently being studied in two phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and in a phase III trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.



George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, said, 'REGN-COV2 was specifically designed by Regeneron scientists to target the virus that causes COVID-19. RECOVERY will be the fourth late-stage randomized clinical trial evaluating REGN-COV2 and will add to our knowledge about how this novel antibody cocktail may help hospitalized patients in need.'



