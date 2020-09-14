

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian (VAR) said that Chris Toth, Varian Oncology Systems President, has been appointed to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer.



Kevin O'Reilly, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, will succeed Toth as Senior Vice President and President of Varian Oncology Systems.



Stephanie Foster, Vice President of Revenue Operations, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations.



The company said that the appointments will be effective on October 5, 2020.



