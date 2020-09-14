

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp. has rolled out strawless lids for all iced beverages at its stores across the U.S. and Canada as part of its efforts to phase out plastic straws globally to reduce its environmental footprint. It has been testing the new lightweight and recyclable strawless lids in these markets over the past year.



Starbucks said the new lids will be the new standard for all iced coffee, tea, espresso, and Starbucks Refreshers beverages at all Starbucks-operated and licensed stores in these regions. This could lead to the elimination of one billion plastic straws globally per year. However, Straws will also remain available in stores for customers upon request.



The Starbucks designed, developed, and manufactured strawless lids are modeled after the lid customers get with Starbucks hot drinks. It has approximately nine percent less plastic than the flat lid and straw used for the iced beverages.



The strawless lids are made from polypropylene, which meets the Association of Plastic Recyclers design guidelines for recyclability and can be recycled in many markets in the U.S. and Canada.



Starbucks began to eliminate straws through strawless lids and paper straw alternatives in 2018 in Korea. Starbucks then introduced the strawless lids in select markets across the U.S., Canada and China in 2019. It also introduced FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper straws across the UK and Europe.



Strawless lids and straws made from alternative materials will continue to be tested and rolled out to more markets in the coming year, the company said.



The Seattle-based company said it will continue to shift away from single-use packaging and plastics as part of its resource positive commitment announced in January.



Starbucks had decided in January to cut down carbon emissions, water use and waste by 2030. It is targeting a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfill at Starbucks direct operations and supply chain.



Starbucks is looking to expanding plant-based options to move toward a more environmentally friendly menu and also shift from single-use to reusable packaging. It will also look at ways to develop more eco-friendly stores, operations, manufacturing and delivery.



With these moves, Starbucks is joining various countries and corporates around the world in their efforts to contain the consequences of increasing carbon emissions as there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that can take thousands of years to dissipate.



