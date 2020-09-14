

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SiriusXM Monday said it has extended its long-term agreement with General Motors (GM) that will continue the relationship between the two companies into 2027.



As part of the new agreement, GM will increase vehicles equipped with SiriusXM to nearly all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles beginning with model year 2021.



'General Motors was the first automaker to begin factory-installing SiriusXM on select Cadillac models in 2002, and we are very proud to be extending and expanding that longstanding relationship into 2027,' said Steve Cook, EVP, Sales and Automotive, for SiriusXM. 'GM, forever a leader in delivering innovative technology to their customers, has produced tens of millions of vehicles with SiriusXM installed over the course of nearly 20 years and will deliver SiriusXM to more of their customers than ever as part of this new agreement.'



Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers purchasing or leasing SiriusXM equipped vehicles will continue to receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM's most robust programming package.



