

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization reported the biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases across the world on Sunday.



With 307,930 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of global COVID infections reached 28637952. Half of these cases are in the Americas.



The latest surge breaks the previous one-day record of 306,857 new infections that WHO reported on September 6.



The biggest increase in infections was reported in India, which is second only to the United States in the number of total cases. India reported 94,372 new cases on Sunday alone, which is more than twice the number of cases reported in the U.S. in the same period.



With 45,523 new cases, the U.S. national total touched 6,386,832.



As per WHO tally, more than 5,500 COVID-related deaths were recorded world-wide during the last 24 hours, raising the global total to 917,417.



1114 of these deaths were recorded in India, while the diseases claimed the lives of 1022 people in the U.S.



However, there is variation in data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of COVID infections in the world is 29,051,154 as per Johns Hopkins' latest update Monday, which is higher than the WHO tally. According to it, global COVID death toll reached 924,879.



COVID cases in the United States rose to 65,21,599, and deaths due to the pandemic hit 194107, as per the private research university in Baltimore.



