

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Austin, Texas-based Pretty Thai has issued a recall for Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce bottles that may have been mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall was initiated as persons with peanut allergy or sensitivity could unintentionally consume the product containing peanuts due to the mislabeling error. Such people run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the mislabeled product.



However, Pretty Thai has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



The recall is for Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce with the Lot Code 0772000123.



A small number of the Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce bottles were found to have been mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, according to the company. Subsequent investigation revealed that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes of Ponder Foods, the manufacturer, according to Pretty Thai.



The peanut sauce is yellow or gold in color, while the sweet chili sauce is dark red in color. However, the two sauces are completely safe to consume for people with no peanut allergy.



The product was distributed to H-E-B and Central Market stores in Texas between March 19, 2020 and September 8, 2020. It is packaged in clear, cylindrical PET bottles with black flip-top caps and clear labels with white print.



Pretty Thai and Ponder Foods said they have coordinated efforts with H-E-B to remove all of the affected product from the shelves and from distribution.



Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return them to H-E-B or Central Market for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Michigan-based Schaws Sauce said in late August that it has recalled two flavors of barbeque sauces citing the presence of undeclared soy and Anchovies.



Austin, Texas-based Zilk's Plus Resources, LLC issued a voluntary recall in early May for select 12 oz bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauces as they could contain undeclared allergens.



People with allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, milk or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions on consumption of these products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

