

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) confirms U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider.



The Donald Trump administration would review a bid this week by Oracle to buy the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok to make it a U.S.-headquartered company.



On Sunday, ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese owner of TikTok, has selected Oracle to be the social video app's U.S. technology partner, and Oracle will take a significant stake in the business.



Meanwhile, Microsoft said Sunday that ByteDance would not sell TikTok's US operations to the company.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who has ordered a ban of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok unless it is bought by a domestic company, recently before said he would not extend the deadline given for its parent ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets.



