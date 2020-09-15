

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is seen falling to 69.8 in September from 71.5 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 125.72 against the yen, 1.0767 against the franc, 0.9222 against the pound and 1.1884 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de