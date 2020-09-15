

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has taken a step forward towards its climate change commitments by launching its own Climate Science Information Center on Tuesday, ahead of climate week celebrated between September 21 and September 27.



The social media giant said this space has factual resources from the world's leading climate organizations, and actionable steps people can take, to deal with climate change.



'As we've seen the wildfires raging across the west coast of the US and the flooding in South Sudan and South Asia, it's clear that climate change is real and the need to act is growing more urgent every day,' Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive said in his post.



The Climate Science Information Center, modeled after the Covid-19 pandemic information hub, is a dedicated space on Facebook featuring facts, figures, and data from the world's leading climate organizations, the company stated.



'Facebook's global operations will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and be 100% supported by renewable energy this year,' the company noted in a press release.



Facebook has guided more than 2 billion people to information from health authorities so far, during the pandemic, the company said.



Initially, the center is launching in France, Germany, the UK and US.



