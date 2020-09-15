

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices fell in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in August. This was the worst decline since January, when prices fell 0.9 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying declined 16.6 percent and energy supply cost fell 6.1 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for water supply and manufacturing rose by 1.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices declined 2.5 percent annually in August, while foreign market prices rose 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in August.



Import prices decreased 2.8 percent yearly in August and remained unchanged from a month ago.



