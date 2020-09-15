

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Even as new COVID cases show a slowdown trend in the United States, seven states have reportedly recorded their highest increases in infections or deaths in a 24-hour period in September.



Arkansas, Illinois, North Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming reported record one-day increases in cases, Reuters reported based on its analysis of state and county-wise data.



The states that have reported a record increase in deaths this month are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to the news agency.



However, the latest national picture is significantly better than in the previous months in both infections and deaths due to the pandemic.



Daily new cases are being reported in an average range of 35,000 nationwide, which is just half the number of cases reported in July. But in regards to deaths, the toll is fluctuating regularly in a range of 300-1200 this month.



33,222 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID infections in the U.S. to 6554821 on Tuesday, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update.



With additional 429 casualties, the national COVID death toll in the country reached 194536, according to the research university in Baltimore.



Meanwhile, a New York Times survey said that more than 88,000 coronavirus cases and at least 60 deaths were reported in universities and colleges across the country.



The survey report, published on Monday, says most of the victims succumbed to the disease in the Spring. Most of them were college employees and not students.



A new report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says the coronavirus pushed global development back by more than two decades.



The pandemic exposed millions to the threat of more poverty, inequality and disease, says the 2020 edition of the 'Goalkeepers Report.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

