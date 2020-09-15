

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $25.07 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $65.03 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.13 million or -$0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.1% to $495.07 million from $787.10 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: -$1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $495.07 Mln vs. $787.10 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRACKER BARREL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de