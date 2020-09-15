

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.8 percent in August from 8.9 percent in July. In August last year, the rate was 6.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 114,000 to 494,000 in August from 501,900 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, fell to 22.5 percent in August from 23.0 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate decreased to 67.9 percent from 68.3 percent in the previous month. The number of employed persons was 5.116 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.3 percent in August.



