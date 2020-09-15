

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New York Empire Manufacturing Index Import and Export prices and Industrial Production report are the major economic announcement on Tuesday.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, European shares are trading positive.



Central bank meetings this week are getting the special attention of investors. The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement is expected on Wednesday. Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions on Thursday.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 179.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 24.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 125.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed firmly in positive territory on Monday. The Dow jumped 327.69 points or 1.2 percent to 27,993.33, the Nasdaq soared 203.11 points or 1.9 percent to 11,056.65 and the S&P 500 surged up 42.57 points or 1.3 percent to 3,383.54.



On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 6.5, while it was up 3.7 in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, slightly down from 0.7 percent in the prior month.



Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were down 0.1 percent.



The Fed's Industrial Production for August is expected at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 1.2 percent, while it was up 3.00 percent in the prior month.



Twenty-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Shares in China and Hong Kong extended their winning streak to a third day as upbeat economic data added to optimism about the economic recovery in China.



China's industrial production and retail sales were higher in August and beat expectations. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 16.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to finish at 3,295.68, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 92.48 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,732.76.



Japanese shares closed lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index dropped 104.41 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 23,454.89 and the broader Topix declined 10.26 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,640.84.



Australian stocks ended little changed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down 4.70 points to close at 5,894.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index added 0.80 points to 6,079.30.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 21.67 points or 0.43 percent. The German DAX is adding 39.27 points or 0.30 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 64.77 points or 1.06 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 86.70 points or 0.83 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.48 percent.



