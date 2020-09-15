

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) on Tuesday unveiled 'Paramount+' as the brand name for the company's upcoming global streaming service.



The company said its transformed subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021 as part of the service's expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS' portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands.



ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.



In addition, ViacomCBS revealed plans for additional new original series for Paramount+. These include 'The Offer', 'Lioness', 'MTV's Behind the Music - The Top 40', and 'The Real Criminal Minds'.



'The Offer' is a scripted limited event series from Paramount Television Studios, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's never-revealed experiences of making 'The Godfather.'



'Lioness' is a spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce.



A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series 'Behind the Music' entitled 'MTV's Behind the Music - The Top 40', which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes.



'The Real Criminal Minds' is a true crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series.



The new original series join the service's previously announced plans for 'Kamp Koral', a new original children's series from Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants, and the service's role as the exclusive SVOD home to 'The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run' in early 2021.



The company will announce additional new original content ahead of launch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIACOMCBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de