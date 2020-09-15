

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation remained stable in August, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 year-on-year in August, same as seen in July.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.5 percent annually in August and those of restaurants and hotels gained 3.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transportation, and clothing and footwear declined 9.6 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6 percent yearly in August and increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.



