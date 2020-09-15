

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hurricane Sally is closing in on Gulf Coast as a dangerous Category 1 storm, prompting southern US states to issue mandatory evacuation orders.



Sally is expected to produce heavy rainfall with flash flooding, life threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and tornadoes, according to National Weather Service.



As per a Public Advisory issued at 7 AM CDT, Sally is moving near the coast of southeastern Louisiana and hurricane conditions are expected early Tuesday.



The Hurricane is expected to make landfall Tuesday night or early Wednesday in the southern states of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.



Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Sally was expected to make landfall near Biloxi at about 2 AM on Wednesday.



A state of emergency has already been declared in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.



National Hurricane Center said Sally could be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.



A hurricane warning is in effect for East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre Florida.



Sally is forecast to move across the Southeast producing rainfall of upto 12 inches, across southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.



The weather agency also warned about the likelihood of tornado Tuesday morning in coastal areas of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama.



President Donald Trump said he and his administration are closely monitoring the extremely dangerous hurricane. 'We are fully engaged with State & Local Leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders,' he tweeted Tuesday morning.



The 2020 hurricane season has been unprecedented, with four tropical storms churning in the Atlantic basin simultaneously.



