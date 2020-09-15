

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.213 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury sold $25 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.185 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.26.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Since being reintroduced in May, the twenty-year bond auctions have had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



