

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The District Court for the District of Nevada ruled in favor of Oracle on seven separate motions for partial summary judgment, granting in full or in part every Oracle motion and denying in full every Rimini Street motion.



The court found that certain past Rimini Street support practices infringed at least 17 Oracle copyrights, and that certain Rimini Street purportedly 'new' support practices continue to infringe Oracle's copyrights.



Oracle stated that the court also dismissed various Rimini Street claims and defenses. Rimini Street will have no claims for damages, while Oracle will proceed with numerous damages claims.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de