

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) has published a new forecast for financial year 2020. The original forecast published in the 2019 annual report was suspended in April due to the considerable uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company noted that current business performance is in line with the board of management's expectations.



The Group now expects operating EBITDA for financial year 2020 to be between 1.000 billion euros and 1.040 billion euros, compared to 1.00 billion euros in 2019.



The company said it achieved sound earnings growth in the first half of 2020, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic performance.



Brenntag said it continues to implement the measures already taken by the company to protect employees, business processes and business partners.



The company said it will publish its full interim report for the third quarter of 2020 on November 4.



