

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to publish UK consumer and producer prices for August. Inflation is forecast to ease to 0.1 percent from 1 percent in July.



Ahead of these data, the pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 135.79 against the yen, 1.1705 against the franc, 1.2889 against the greenback and 0.9189 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



