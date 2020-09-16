

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SUEZ and PreZero, the environmental unit of Schwarz Group, have signed a deal to enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of SUEZ Recycling & Recovery operations - excluding plastic recycling and hazardous waste treatment activities - in four continental Europe countries. With this, SUEZ has now achieved around 40% of the asset rotation target announced last October. The deal values the business transferred at 1.1 billion euros.



Also, SUEZ and the Schwarz Group have entered into a memorandum of understanding, to explore possibilities to develop strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of the circular economy. The two Groups would bring complementary skills in waste management and recycling services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

