

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) said it expects to deliver continued profitable growth in the coming years despite a challenging market environment.



At its virtual Capital Markets Day, the company presented the progress made in realizing the growth and expansion phase of its strategy for the period until 2022.



As previously indicated, Merck KgaA expects slight to moderate organic growth of net sales and EBITDA pre in 2020. The company continues to expect Group sales of between 16.9 billion euros and 17.7 billion euros as well as EBITDA pre in a range of 4.45 billion euros to 4.85 billion euros.



For the Healthcare business sector, the company underscored its ambition to achieve around 2 billion euros in sales from its pipeline by 2022. It also sees further significant growth potential beyond 2022. The company expect sales performance in its core business to remain at least stable through to 2022.



For the Life Science business sector, the company expects average annual organic sales growth of 6% to 9% in the medium term, significantly above the expected growth of the life science industry of 5% to 6%.



The company expects annual organic sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range in the coming years in its Research Solutions business unit.



For Semiconductor Solutions, the company expects annual organic sales growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range in the coming years.



