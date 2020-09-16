

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now projects a comparable revenue decline of approximately 14 percent (previously a decline in a range of 15 to 19 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8 percent (previously: 3 to 6 percent) and a balanced free cash flow (previously: negative free cash flow in the middle double digit to lower triple digit million range).



The company said it raised the fiscal year guidance due to stronger business recovery in summer, in particular in August.



