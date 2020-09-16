

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) announced a strategic partnership with Food-X Technologies to boost the efficiency of the company's e-commerce operations. Food-X Technologies is a scalable end-to-end software solution for online grocery fulfillment.



Under an exclusive agreement for the belgian market as a first step, Carrefour will integrate the Food-X Technologies software-as-a-service (SaaS) based system by mid-2021, encompassing a full range of functionalities from point-of-order to point-of-fulfillment. Carrefour will build its first Central Fulfillment Centre in Belgium.



Carrefour and Food-X will consider expanding their partnership to other markets.



