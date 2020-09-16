

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded 1,406 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily number in nearly four months. 1490 COVID deaths reported on August 12 was the worst during this period.



The total death toll in the country rose to 195942 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



56,169 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 5197377. This is the highest daily number of cases in a month.



Contradicting his earlier admission that he intentionally misled the country by playing down the risk of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid panic among the public, President Donald Trump said at an election campaign event that he 'up played' it.



Answering an uncommitted voter's question at the ABC News town hall Tuesday night, Trump said, 'Well I didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action.'



He also said during the televised event that a vaccine against COVID could be developed 'within weeks'.



Stressing on the need to pass a new coronavirus economic relief bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would remain in session until a new deal is agreed.



'We have to stay here until we have a bill,' Pelosi told Democrat lawmakers in the House in a conference call Tuesday, Washington Post quoted Democratic aides as saying.



Pelosi insists on a $2 trillion Bill to offset the effects of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, UCLA researchers said coronavirus may have circulated in the United States in December 2019. This contradicts with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's stand that the deadly virus began spreading in the country only by January.



