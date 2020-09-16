

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices fell at a softer pace in August, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.3 percent decrease in July.



Transportation costs declined 5.2 percent annually in August.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.7 percent and those of education declined 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August, after a 0.5 percent decline in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

