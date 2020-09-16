Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQDD ISIN: US6884102087 Ticker-Symbol: 0BG2 
Frankfurt
16.09.20
08:05 Uhr
2,980 Euro
-0,080
-2,61 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSEN INNOVATION CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSEN INNOVATION CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9803,26014:31
3,6403,80015:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSSEN INNOVATION
OSSEN INNOVATION CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSSEN INNOVATION CO LTD ADR2,980-2,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.