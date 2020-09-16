

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat announced that it's 'Beyond Meatballs,' a plant-based alternative to traditional meatballs, will start rolling out into grocery stores this week.



According to the plant-based 'meat' products maker, 'Beyond Meatballs are conveniently pre-seasoned with a signature blend of Italian spices, pre-rolled and ready to cook. The nutritious plant-based meatballs are made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, soy, gluten or synthetic ingredients and have 30% less saturated fat and sodium.'



Beyond Meatballs will be launching at grocery stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Albertsons, and others by early October.



It will be available sold in the fresh meat section with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for 12 meatballs.



'We're thrilled to introduce Beyond Meatballs as they deliver on consumers' growing demand for delicious and nutritious plant-based meat options without GMOs or synthetic ingredients,' said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. 'We are proud to introduce our newest innovation at retailers nationwide and know our fans will be excited about the great taste and convenience of Beyond Meatballs.'



This is the third new retail product Beyond Meat has rolled out in 2020, including its Beyond Breakfast Sausage and Cookout Classic burger pack.



