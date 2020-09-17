

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) has extended employment contract of its chief executive officer Bernhard Düttmann for a period of further twelve months.



In October 2019, Düttmann was appointed chief executive officer of Ceconomy as a member of the Supervisory Board, initially on an interim basis for a period of twelve months.



The process for the long-term placement of the chief executive officer position has already been initiated, the company said.



