

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp (NWSA, NWS) said it plans to shift the printing of several of its publications in New York to a different facility in the city. The publications would be printed at The New York Times' College Point plant in Queens. This plan would result in the closure of the company's Bronx Print Plant. The Bronx Print Plant produces daily print copies of the Journal and The Post, along with Barron's weekly.



News Corp said the decision is part of its ongoing process of simplifying the structure of the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEWS CORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de