

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CRZBY.PK) said the appointment of Michael Mandel as a member of the Executive Board will end by mutual agreement on September 30, 2020. Sabine Schmittroth will assume interim responsibility for the Private and Small Business Customers segment from 1 October 2020. Marcus Chromik, Chief Risk Officer, will assume the responsibility for Compliance.



Martin Zielke, CEO at Commerzbank, said: 'Sabine, through her many years of experience in the Private and Small Business Customers segment, brings with her a wealth of experience to take the segment forward in its further development.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de