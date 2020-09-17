

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation eased to the lowest in over three years in August, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, after 1.8 percent increase in July. This was the lowest since June 2017, when it rose 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.1 percent in August, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 1.4 percent annually in August, after a 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.



The core inflation increased to 1.5 percent in August.



