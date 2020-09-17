

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job, Inc. (JOBS) said its Board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from DCP Capital Partners, L.P. to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the company for $79.05 in cash per common share. The Board of 51job, Inc. plans to evaluate the proposed deal. DCP Capital Partners plans to fund the consideration with equity capital from DCP and debt financing.



51job is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. It has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

